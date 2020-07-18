St. Mark, Knights of Columbus team up for food drive

When the coronavirus crisis essentially shut down The Villages in the spring, St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus had to put a popular annual food drive on hold.
“We typically hold this food drive during Lent, calling it ‘40 Cans Plus for 40 Days or $40 Plus,’” said Pam White of St. Mark the Evangelist. “It usually runs from Ash Wednesday through Easter, but COVID-19 resulted in the church being shut down and the drive being called off.”
Now that St. Mark the Evangelist is holding indoor worship services again, both the church and Knights of Columbus are starting up a new food drive.
