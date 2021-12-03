St. George announces new rector to begin Jan. 2

St. George Episcopal Church will begin 2022 with a full-time rector and spiritual leader in place. The church announced this week that its vestry, or church council, unanimously agreed to ask the Rev. James Taylor to becomer St. George Episcopal’s next rector, or parish leader. “Our Search Committee unanimously recommended Father Jim to become our next spiritual leader, and the vestry responded in kind,” said Dale Dreps of St. George Episcopal Church. “We are very excited to have him join the St. George family.”
