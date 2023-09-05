SSHS principal takes on statewide position for athletics

High school athletics are a big part of Sumter County’s culture, and now it will be represented at the state level.
Allen Shirley, principal of South Sumter High School, has been appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve on the Florida High School Athletic Association’s board of directors.
The association is the governing body of the state’s high school athletics, overseeing policy that affects more than 800,000 student athletes each year, according to the non-profit’s website.
