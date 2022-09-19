Square 1 Burgers and Bar adds more fresh items

A restaurant known for its burgers is adding new items to reach a larger audience.
To achieve its goal, the Square 1 Burgers and Bar held a staff competition to come up with new items to add to the menu.The concept behind the restaurant is “going back to square one” with fresh, high-quality ingredients. It is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.