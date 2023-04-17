Spring Tea brightens day for Watercrest Buena Vista residents

Residents of Watercrest Buena Vista welcomed the spring season with an annual tea event.
The Ladies Spring Tea, which takes place at the beginning of April each year, is a favorite among the ladies at the independent living facility. On April 3, they took the opportunity to dress up, bring dishes to share and spend time with their friends as they celeb
“The Ladies Spring Tea is a big deal among the community here,” said Independent Living Manager Ashley Roussin. “It’s one way that we create a sense of wholeness and come together like a family.”
The tea party is one of the most anticipated events each year, as it is coordinated by residents who go above and beyond to make it memorable, said Roussin.
