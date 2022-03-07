Spring pollen season approaching its peak across Central Florida

Today

A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.