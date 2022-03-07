Spring pollen season approaching its peak across Central Florida

When the sight and smell of yellow dust makes your eyes water and your nose itch, you know pollen has arrived. Now is the time of year when tree and grass pollen levels are near their peak in Central Florida. The local pollen count index ranged from 9 to 11 — or high to very high — on a scale of 0 to 12 for most days in February and the first week of
March, according to a recent online report from IMS Health Inc. Pollen counts near 11.6 were forecast for today. Allergies are the sixth-leading cause of chronic illness nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated. More than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies every year.
