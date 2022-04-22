Spring brings yard sales to area churches

Linda Jefferies was pleased to see Lady Lake United Methodist Church’s rummage sales return to business last year after taking 2020 off because of the pandemic.
“We usually hold these sales every spring and fall,” said the Village of Ashland resident, who serves as co-chair of the church’s rummage sale committee. “We got back on track last May, then held another one this past November.”
Lady Lake UMC is one of a few area churches holding yard or rummage sales this month. Its spring rummage sale is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 28 and 29, as well as 8 a.m. to noon April 30 at 109 W. McClendon St., just off U.S. Highway 441.
