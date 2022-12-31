Lady Lake, FL (32159)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.