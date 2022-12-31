We don’t have to go so far as to say 2022 was a normal year in sports. Hey, they’re all unique. But 2022 gave fans the opportunity to (mostly) focus attention back between the lines. Tom Brady walked away from the NFL, then decided he couldn’t leave – though he probably didn’t envision the Bucs’ struggles this season. Baseball crowned a new home run king, or at least one not tainted by steroid allegations. And golf was shaken up by an upstart entity that poached nearly a dozen top names to the new venture.
