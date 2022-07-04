Sporting goods stores see solid summer sales

It’s summertime, and more people in the community are heading outside to be more active. And several sports stores in the area are seeing an increase in business because of it. Customers are buying new equipment or refurbishing old pieces to get them ready for their next games or adventures. Stores such as Village Cycles, Sportsman’s Warehouse and Club Champion are seeing a steady flow of business. Some sporting businesses are seeing fewer athletes because of the heat, but regular customers are still stopping in to get their gear. A few business owners also are offering discounts and specials to bring more customers into their stores.
