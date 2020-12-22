Sport of wrestling reels in Buffalo senior Rima

Being a dominant wrestler seemingly wasn’t ever in the cards for Cameron Rima.
Neither was wrestling — period.
“It’s sort of funny how I got into it,” Rima said. “I tried every other sport there was and nothing really ever clicked for me. I wasn’t good in any of them and I never really wanted to play them, and wrestling just sort of came along.”
Whether it came along or was actually somehow meant to be, the sport of wrestling has found — and grabbed hold of — the 145-pound senior on The Villages High School wrestling team.
Despite starting at the age of 9 — considered late by the sport’s purist standards — Rima has blossomed into a three-time district tournament podium finisher, standing as the most tenacious grappler the Buffalo send onto the mat this season.
