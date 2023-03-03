SpongeBob Musical coming to Leesburg

If you’re wishing for a little nautical nonsense, the Melon Patch Players has got you covered with its next production.
Audiences of the young and young at heart have the chance to travel under the sea to Bikini Bottom to witness “The SpongeBob Musical” at the Leesburg theater, 311 N 13th St.
It runs Fridays through Sundays March 17 through April 2, with shows at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
