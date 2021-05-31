Special sanctuary

Florida operates more open national cemeteries than any state — cemeteries recently opened in Tallahassee and Cape Canaveral, bringing the total to nine. But it is the Florida National Cemetery that is the nation’s third busiest, with Riverside, California, as the first. Located 40 miles southwest from The Villages, the 512-acre sanctuary has interred roughly 179,000 since 1988. In previous years, an average of 35 services were conducted there 260 days each year. Through the first half of this fiscal year, 3,400 veterans have been laid to rest, which projects to be 6,800 for the year. “We’re here to commemorate the service of veterans and also to host ceremonies, like the one on Memorial Day, to commemorate veterans and what they mean to this country,” said Tony Thomas, the cemetery’s former executive director.
