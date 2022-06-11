Special Olympics shines around Central Florida

Haley Dixon fell just short of gold, finishing second in the 3-on-3 basketball competition at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando.
But she did meet Mickey Mouse, made new friends from across the country, and heard thousands of fans cheer her on this week at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
So, who really won? It was the silver-medalist Dixon and the more than 5,500 other athletes and coaches, along with the 20,000 volunteers and an estimated 150,000 spectators who took in the Games throughout this past week in Central Florida.
