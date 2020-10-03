Speaker series to return with Mark Twain

Entertaining back stories about American icons will be presented as The Enrichment Academy brings back its Speaker Series with limited capacity.
Alan Kitty will present “A Brutally Brief Biography of Mark Twain” on Oct. 22.
Gary McKechnie will talk about “Roy Orbison: I Was Alright ... For Awhile” on Nov. 12.
William and Sue Wills will portray George and Barbara Bush in the “Presidents and Their First Ladies” on Feb. 11.
All programs will begin at 6 p.m. in Rohan Recreation Center. Tickets are on sale now at $10 for residents and $12 for the public.
“The Speaker Series provides yet another creative learning opportunity to complement our TEA classes and recreation offerings for our residents to learn, enjoy and enrich their minds,” said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
