Speaker series to return with Mark Twain

Today

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Rain likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low around 70F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Rain in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.