Speaker series kicks off next week at The Sharon

National Geographic Live returns to The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center with engaging topics for the community.
The series starts off with “T-Rex Rises,” with paleontologist, Lindsay Zanno, at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Sharon.
Tickets for the event start at $38 and are available at thesharon.com or at any Villages Box Office location.
Patrons can purchase a subscription with 15% off the entire order until the first event.
Timo Gorner, vice president of National Geographic Live, said he is excited that Zanno joined the team.
“She does incredible things shedding light on the history of the T-Rex,” Gorner said. “The key part of what we do is making science accessible. We use the power of visual and oral storytelling to make science and complex topics very relatable.”
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.