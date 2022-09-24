Speaker puts spotlight on Hemingway

Gather ‘round the campfire, Dr. Ashley Oliphant is about to tell a big fish tale involving a well-known novelist.
Oliphant, a resident of Denver, North Carolina, will put the spotlight on Ernest Hemingway and his experiences with the rod and reel in a presentation titled “Hemingway’s Fishing from Florida and Bimini.”
The presentation, part of the Enrichment Academy’s Speaker Series, is at 1 p.m. Monday at Rohan Regional Recreation Complex. Tickets are $12 for Villages residents and $15 for the public and are available online at theenrichmentacademy.org.
The audience will hear how Hemingway got his saltwater fishing education in Key West, which led to him fishing in the Bahamas, especially at the western island of Bimini.
