Speaker helps group see quilt art in a different way

Karol Kusmaul likes to illustrate pictures with fabric.
For more than 20 years, the Inverness resident has been creating art quilts depicting landscapes and portraits. To create these works of art, she likes to go to thrift shops and use clothing as the bases for her quilts.
“I have a huge palette,” Kusmaul said. “It’s pretty unlimited as to what you can do.”
