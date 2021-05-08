Speaker helps group see quilt art in a different way

Karol Kusmaul, of Inverness, shares her artwork as the guest speaker during the Southern Textile Artist Revolution Society meeting Monday at Rohan Regional Recreation Complex. Kusmaul, a retired art teacher, made her first quilt in 1978.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Karol Kusmaul likes to illustrate pictures with fabric.

For more than 20 years, the Inverness resident has been creating art quilts depicting landscapes and portraits. To create these works of art, she likes to go to thrift shops and use clothing as the bases for her quilts.

“I have a huge palette,” Kusmaul said. “It’s pretty unlimited as to what you can do.”

