Speaker discusses stress, dignity and dementia care

In her words, not only can Mary Ellen Shea talk the talk, but she has also walked the walk.
With 20 years of experience in the hospice industry and a wealth of lived experience, Shea has turned pain into passion for herself and those she works with through her personal business, The Widow Mentor.
She partnered with Trinity Springs to bring that support to the senior living community and share her insights gained through labor and life Tuesday during a presentation titled “My Friend has Dementia, How Can I Help Them?”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
