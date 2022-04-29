Spanish Springs remains a lifestyle hub after 28 years

After 28 years, Spanish Springs remains a vibrant hub of shopping, dining and entertainment.
Soon, some residents could call it home.
The Villages’ first town square is on the cusp of its next stage. The square is seeing shoppers and its lively entertainment scene, anchored by The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, return after the pandemic. Plans are also in the works for seven new age-restricted apartment homes.
“Spanish Springs remains a priority for us,” said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. “We have a big investment there and continue to commit more and more resources to maintaining and improving it.”
