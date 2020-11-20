Spanish Springs gets second sidewalk sale

Another Spanish Springs Sidewalk Sale is coming, and businesses hope it is as successful as the last one. Merchants anticipate getting more visitors for the second sale, especially with many seasonal residents returning to the area. “I think it will be good fun for everybody again,” said Candy Coldwell, owner of The King’s Gallery and secretary treasurer for the Spanish Springs Merchants Association. “I’m hoping that they will come out again find some more things.” The next sidewalk sale, hosted by the Spanish Springs Merchants Association, will be from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
today and Saturday in Spanish Springs. Multiple businesses will participate, including The King’s Gallery, The Villages Logo Store Banner Mercantile and Patchington.
