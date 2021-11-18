Spanish Springs businesses start angel tree Program

Anyone who stops by Kilwins for a sweet treat in the next couple weeks also will have an opportunity to help students in Wildwood. Karen Beshai, manager of Bermuda Bay Clothing in Spanish Springs, is teaming up with the owners of Kilwins and The King’s Gallery in Spanish Springs to collect necessary items and gifts for students at Wildwood Elementary School and
Wildwood Middle High School for the holidays.
An angel tree at Kilwins has tags on it with wish list items from the students, with school uniforms among the objects most needed on the list.
“It’s just to give back to the community,” Beshai said of the initiative.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.