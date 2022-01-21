Looking up into the sky is a big tourism draw for Florida. But why, in a state of theme parks, beaches and natural wonders? The answer is rocket launches. And Florida’s Space Coast had a record number of missions in each of the last two years. With record launches came record tourist development tax collections. The Brevard County Office of Tourism, Brevard County’s public-private tourism marketer, reported $16.9 million in tourist taxes in the 2020-21 fiscal year, above the pre-pandemic record of $16 million in 2018-19. “It’s bringing more people here because space launches are happening more frequently and people can plan their trips around space launches,” said Meagan Happel, spokesperson for the Space Coast Office of Tourism.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.