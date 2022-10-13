SoZo needs donations for robotics program

Ed Latimer loves seeing the “aha! moment” on kids faces when something finally clicks with their robotics projects.
“When they first start the program they are pretty nervous,” he said. “They don’t really want to talk much. But then when they figure out what they are supposed to do, and their program works they feel confident.”
Latimer, of the Village of Fernandina, is a member of the Friends of SoZo club. The club works with the Help Agency of the Forest, or SoZo Kids, to assist children living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest.
The Friends of SoZo Kids Robotics Program was launched by the group to promote STEM skills among the children. In the program, volunteers like Latimer help students learn how to build and program their own robots.
