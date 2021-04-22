SoZo kids is seeking sponsorships to help cover families’ needs

Out in the Ocala National Forest, someone who has never been there might be surprised to learn people live there in varying levels of poverty.
It is the mission of Pastor Dave Houck, founder of The Help Agency of The Forest, also known as SoZo Kids, to help out where needed.
The nonprofit’s mission is to help provide emergency food, clothing, hygiene and prevention services to children and families living in abject poverty throughout the forest. Its children’s program, SoZo Kids, also provides a variety of services to school-age children, including a safe after-school care. Recently, Houck asked for help with one of his sponsorship programs through which he raises money to help families with more personalized needs.
“The sponsorships go toward helping the individuals living in the forest,” Houck said. “It helps provide food, clothing, gas, whatever they need at the time. It’s different than the grants given by the Friends of SoZo Kids, a club in The Villages that helps support the SoZo Kids program, because sponsorships mean I can help them with things they need now.”
