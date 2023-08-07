SoZo Kids Back-to-School Bash helps kids get ready for the school year

Four-year-old Harper Dalton, of Ocala, looks at her newly painter nails done by SoZo Kids volunteer Mary Zaikowski, of the Village of Lake Denham, during the SoZo Kids Back-to-School Bash on August 5 at Ocklawaha Bridge Baptist Church.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

More than 1,000 children are extra ready for the first day of school following the SoZo Kids Back-to-School Bash on Saturday at Ocklawaha Bridge Baptist Church.

The event provided free school supplies, socks, backpacks, haircuts, eye screenings, shoes and more for children in grades kindergarten to 12th grade. Pastor Dave Houck, founder of the Help Agency of the Forest, started the SoZo Kids program to serve the communities within the Ocala National Forest.

