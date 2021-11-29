Southern Oaks needs little time to notch 1st ace

It already had been a thrilling weekend on the water for Liz Perkins, placing 12th in the national championship regatta for radio controlled sailboats that took place in The Villages.
Then the Village of Amelia resident picked up her golf clubs and made a little history at Southern Oaks Golf Club.
Perkins went into the books for scoring the first hole-in-one at The Villages' newest course, acing the par-3 14th hole on Nov. 14 — the second day Southern Oaks was open for public play.
"A very exciting end to a very exciting weekend,” she said.
Perkins connected from 110 yards away, watching her 5-hybrid attempt carry onto the raised green and roll toward the hole. She was leaning over to pick up her tee when her husband, Alan, called out that it had a chance.
