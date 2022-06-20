Southern expansion brings more fishing opportunities

The Villages has always been good to anglers.
With more than 30 fishable bodies of water and a recreation department helping facilitate opportunities to enjoy the pastime, residents have frequented area ponds for many years.
And thanks to the continued growth and expansion in the southernmost end of the community, even more fishing destinations are being offered to enthusiasts looking to cast a line.
The Villages Recreation and Parks Department recently updated its catalog of fishable locations throughout the area, now including four bodies of water south of State Road 44 in Sumter County.
“One of the great things about being in Recreation and Parks is creating more opportunities for our residents to enjoy their lives and living here,” said John Rohan, longtime director of the recreation department. “Many of our residents are passionate about fishing and we try to facilitate as many opportunities as possible for them to enjoy it.”
