Soup kitchen seeks items to help those in need of food

Even though the Wildwood Soup Kitchen isn’t open to the public, Barb McManus isn’t letting that stop her from helping those in need.
As the soup kitchen’s volunteers still assist clients by delivering home-cooked meals, the Village of St. Charles resident is making sure things run smoothly.
McManus has been overseeing day-to-day operations each time the soup kitchen is open to help residents in the Wildwood area. The kitchen, hosted by First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood and run by volunteers, usually helps feed about 200-300 people in Sumter County. It’s currently in need of some specific items as they continue feeding the hungry and putting together Snack Packs for Wildwood schools.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
