Soup kitchen seeks items to help those in need of food

Today

Light rain in the morning...becoming heavy at times in thunderstorms for the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain overnight. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Tomorrow

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy at times with rain. High 79F. SSW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.