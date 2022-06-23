Sounds of The Legends donates to Arts Bridge Charity

Members with the increasingly popular Sounds of the Legends variety show support a wide range of charitable organizations.
The group, which puts together shows with guest performers alongside host Richie Lanna, has donated show proceeds to causes such as pancreatic cancer research and Towers to Tunnels, a foundation that supports veterans and first responders.
Lanna, also the show producer, director and performer, and president Monica King presented a $900 donation to Jason Goedken, a representative of the Arts Bridge Charity, on May 21.
The Arts Bridge Charity, founded by Whitney Morse, artistic director of The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center and The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol, provides financial help to individual performing artists who lost their source of income because of unforeseen circumstances.
