Imagine waking up with a runny nose and feverish chills, wondering whether you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, and knowing that rather than dragging yourself to the doctor you could simply use your smartphone for a “selfie test” diagnosis.
The University of Florida is part of a public-private partnership that’s working to make the idea a reality. Its concept recently won a $200,000 award, which will be used to develop a prototype aimed at testing for three diseases that present similarly.
Here’s how the selfie test would work: A device called a Clip-CAM attaches to your smartphone, working with a custom app. You draw saliva from your mouth using a special syringe, which also contains a reagent to be mixed with the saliva. Then you drop you
