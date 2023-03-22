‘Songs We Love’ pleases crowd at The Sharon

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents touring initiative brought style and skill to The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center with its program, “Songs We Love.”
The audience was delighted, offering plenty of applause after phenomenal solos by each musician in the group after the March 15 performance.
The crowd even gave a standing ovation during the last song of the show, “God Bless the Child.”
The performance explored the first few decades of beloved jazz recordings from early jazz songs like “St. James Infirmary” to pieces like “Jitterbug Waltz.”
