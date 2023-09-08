Softball players need the rest, not the rust

The Sticks and Stones’ Noella Colone Roberts, of the Village of DeSoto, is one of many Ladies Division 1 players to return to action this week after several weeks off.

 Caitlyn Jordan, Daily Sun

In many ways, the offseason in The Villages Recreation Softball League is very much a necessity.

The fields get imperative maintenance to keep them at the peak condition they’re known for, and the players also get some time for maintenance — to let their bodies recuperate from the grueling season.

However, that rest can also bring along one thing players would rather not show up — rust.

“You notice when you miss some games, your timing is off or you’re just not in sync,” said commissioner of Division 2 Don Brozick, of the Village of Pine Hills.

