Softball players celebrate opening day

With a new year comes new beginnings, and that applies to the new softball season that opens this week in The Villages.
Monday marked the beginning of the Winter 2022 season for most divisions in The Villages Recreation Softball League, with nearly 1,500 players across men’s and women’s divisions.
“I’m very excited,” Division 3 Rams manager Fred King said. “It seems like it’s been months since we’ve played.”
A new season brings hope for every player and team looking to bring home a championship at season’s end. No matter what a player’s batting average or a team’s record was in the fall season, they get a clean slate.
