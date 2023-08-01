Softball player finishes regular season in grand fashion

The Sultans’ Dave Patterson stepped to the plate July 14 for the last time of the regular season with 999 hits in his Division 1 career with The Villages Recreation Softball Program.
n the top of the seventh inning, with two outs, he saw his pitch and swung, hitting a hard grounder toward the second baseman for the Stars. The second baseman was unable to corral the ball, meaning when Patterson reached first base, he also reached 1,000 career hits.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.