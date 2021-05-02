Softball event kicks off across The Villages

Packed fields and packed stands were the sight across The Villages’ softball complexes Saturday.
There was hardly a parking spot to be found at Buffalo Glen Softball Complex or Saddlebrook Softball Complex as the Florida Half-Century Amateur Softball Association made its long-awaited return to The Villages.
Last year, the annual May tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Players travel all over Florida during the year for the league, and this is one of their favorite spots — even for players who are in their own backyard.
