Softball event kicks off across The Villages

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s shortstop Mike Muscara tries to turn a double play against VIA Citrus 65 on Saturday during the Florida Half-Century Softball Tournament.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Packed fields and packed stands were the sight across The Villages’ softball complexes Saturday.

There was hardly a parking spot to be found at Buffalo Glen Softball Complex or Saddlebrook Softball Complex as the Florida Half-Century Amateur Softball Association made its long-awaited return to The Villages.

Last year, the annual May tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Players travel all over Florida during the year for the league, and this is one of their favorite spots — even for players who are in their own backyard.

