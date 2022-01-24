Social security advisory service hits major milestone

Financial adviser at Raymond James, Cindy Richards, leads a seminar for the Association of Mature American Citizens Foundation and shows a visual example of how inflation works at the Lady Lake Library.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

The Association of Mature American Citizens Foundation’s Social Security Advisory Service hit a milestone recently in its mission to serve area seniors.

The nonprofit arm of the national organization, headquartered at 312 Teague Trail in Lady Lake, held its 20,000th session Nov. 30. Sessions cover important Social Security information and other topics beneficial to seniors or those a few years away from becoming seniors.

“Our mission very simply is support and educate America’s seniors,” said Gerry Hafer, executive director of the AMAC Foundation. “That’s what we do.

