Social group has Lots of fun swapping gifts at Christmas party

More than 40 of Santa’s elves got a little bit rowdy during Thursday’s White Elephant Gift Exchange for the Hot Chicks With Tattoos (Not) social group.
To participate, members brought one wrapped gift to the event.
All gifts were then displayed outside around the fire pit at Fenney Recreation Center.
Beverly Spangler, a Village of DeSoto resident who launched the social group nearly two years ago, then greeted everyone and explained the activity.
“You choose a present, and if you don’t like it, you can steal another one,” Spangler said.
