Social clubs join forces in food drives

Throughout the year, local food pantries is a staple in the lives of people who need them. Without the help of local community groups, the food pantries wouldn’t be able to help as many people, as the drives these groups hold help to supply a large portion of their stock. The Rotary Clubs of The Villages recently held a food drive Oct. 17, spanning across several recreation centers and at The Villages Car Wash in Lady Lake, in an attempt to collect food to help local food drives. Similarly, the Lady Lake Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club is partnering with the Lake Sumter Lions Club to hold a food drive from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 12 at regional recreation centers south of County Road 466. And The Villages Parrotheads will hold a drive-thru food drive on Nov. 13.
