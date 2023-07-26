Social club challenges recreation department to friendly game of kickball

Lyn Davidson founded the Kickball Kicks social group in The Villages to give residents a chance to compete against one another in the nostalgic game.
But recently, she set her eyes on a different opponent — members of The Villages Recreation & Parks department.
The department organizes events that pit residents against staff members in friendly competition, and Davidson took it upon herself to challenge them to a friendly game of kickball.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.