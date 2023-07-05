Snooky Park open to community

The town of Lady Lake held a ribbon cutting Thursday for Snooky Park, named in honor of World War II Navy veteran Atticus “Snooky” Blanton, a shipfitter who lost his life aboard the U.S.S. Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor December 7, 1941. The park provides green space in the heart of historic Lady Lake, with cedar, live oak, water oak and palm trees aplenty.
