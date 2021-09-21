Smokey Joe’s Cafe a journey to the past

It was easy to picture a walk down a tree-lined New York City street in the ’50s or ’60s at Smokey Joe’s Cafe, a show that took patrons back in time on Friday at Savannah Center. Part musical theater and part concert, it showcased dozens of popular songs by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller with a theatrical flair. With the New York City street projected onstage, the ensemble made audience members feel at home with “Neighborhood.”
Each song felt like its own production with unique costumes, backgrounds and personas, per Ron Lucas, Rafael Rivera, Johnathan Celestin, Jose Figueroa, Dawn Driver, Ashley Baldwin, Vida Allworthy.
With an “all aboard” and railroad tracks in the background, they took a train ride with “Keep on Rollin’” as the show traversed through the music of the ‘50s and ‘60s.
