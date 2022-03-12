SMASH productions' "The Honeymooners" puts villages twist on classic sitcom

After being delayed because of the COVID pandemic, "The Honeymooners" is scheduled for this week at Savannah Center.

 Submitted photo

Remember the hijinks of the Kramdens and the Nortons in "The Honeymooners?”

Soon, SMASH Productions will place the classic sitcom characters in "Florida's Friendliest Hometown” in "The Honeymooners: From New York to The Villages.”

The original play by Villages residents Tina Shapiro and Carol Azzarone-Onuschak first finds the Kramdens in their familiar Brooklyn apartment, albeit with a few modern twists.

Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.