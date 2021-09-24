Smaltz, Miller capture gold in 8.5 pickleball

Herb Smaltz and Sharon Miller know that practice makes perfect.
That’s why, before they played in their first pickleball tournament together Tuesday at Rohan Regional Recreation Complex, they got together to play, mostly against Rick Potter and Ta Giger.
During practice, Potter and Giger emerged victorious multiple times.
But in the gold medal game of Tuesday’s Pickleball Community Volunteer Group’s 8.5 combined rating mixed doubles tournament, Smaltz and Miller came away with the victory.
“It feels awesome. We lost to this team three or four times in practice,” said Miller, a 4.5-rated player who lives in the Village of Labelle. “But this is the real deal.”
On the other courts at Rohan, Bill Cason and Amy Huckaby won the 6.5 combined rating mixed event.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.