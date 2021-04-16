Small Leesburg farm looks for community support

Dirty Dog Organics, a family-owned farm in Leesburg, has closed for the season after an invasive caterpillar species destroyed 85% of its field crops. Now Aubrey Cash, the farm’s owner, is reaching out to the community her farm serves for support.
Tussock moth caterpillars always have been a manageable issue for Dirty Dog Organics. The species primarily eats the tender leaves from live oak, meaning they have rarely been a threat to produce grown on the farm.
However, two mild Florida winters allowed their population to flourish in a longer mating season. Instead of the usual amount of tussock moth caterpillars, Cash estimated that hundreds of thousands emerged and did not have enough tender leaves to sustain
themselves.
