‘Small dog, big bite’ — Rembert takes on major role for Wildwood

Far from home and trailing 14-6 in the first quarter, Nate Rembert sought out his coach on the sideline. The senior had noticed something that he thought could give the Wildwood Middle High School football team a shot to get back in the game.
St. Joseph Academy’s (St. Augustine) weak safety was playing too far to the center of the field, and Rembert knew the Wildcats could exploit it. Head coach Vince Brown Sr. didn’t hesitate.
“I feel like we put in enough time in the offseason to where, when they come over and tell me what they see, I trust them,” Brown said. “If a player tells me he sees X-Y-Z, I’m going to trust him.”
A few minutes later, on the first play of the second quarter, Rembert leaked out of the backfield on a wheel route and hauled in a pass down the sideline from quarterback Nate Mikell to tie the game.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.