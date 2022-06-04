Slow and steady rebuild is worth it

Back in 2003, a couple of game wardens found a rusted mound of a car in the woods of Nebraska. The wardens had the car towed out and discovered the bottom of the car and the frame were rusted.
A hot rod company in Nebraska bought the car and gave it a bit of a makeover.
Richard Stoebel, of the Village of Pennecamp, bought the 1932 Ford five-window coupe hot rod, but felt a bit disappointed when he looked it over.
“They did some quick body work and put it on a better chassis,” he said. “But I started taking it apart to look at all the body work and thought, ‘Oh, this is so bad.’”
Stoebel began restoring the car properly, which became a grueling eight-year project.
“I did something almost every day, certainly every week,” he said. “I did 95% of the work myself.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.