Slow and steady rebuild is worth it

Dick Stoebel, of the Village of Pennecamp, displays his restored 1932 Ford at The Villages Polo Club.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Back in 2003, a couple of game wardens found a rusted mound of a car in the woods of Nebraska. The wardens had the car towed out and discovered the bottom of the car and the frame were rusted.

A hot rod company in Nebraska bought the car and gave it a bit of a makeover.

Richard Stoebel, of the Village of Pennecamp, bought the 1932 Ford five-window coupe hot rod, but felt a bit disappointed when he looked it over.

“They did some quick body work and put it on a better chassis,” he said. “But I started taking it apart to look at all the body work and thought, ‘Oh, this is so bad.’”

Stoebel began restoring the car properly, which became a grueling eight-year project.

“I did something almost every day, certainly every week,” he said. “I did 95% of the work myself.”

Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.