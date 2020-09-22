Sixth annual orchid gala caps off funding for all women Honor Flight

Had the dance floor not been filled by tables for social distancing, the crowd would have been dancing for joy by the end of the evening.
Sunday night’s Sixth Annual Orchid Gala featured a special announcement from Villagers for Veterans President Marie Bogdonoff, who told the crowd that proceeds from the event had capped the funding needed for the all-women veteran Honor Flight.
The flight is tentatively scheduled for June 2021. And, as Bogdonoff announced, the money is in the bank.
With such great news, the crowd of women veterans and supporters celebrated in its seats at the Belle Glade Country Club.
