Sisters of Suffrage celebrate centennial

A line of men and women, some ringing bells, some wearing sashes urging “Votes for Women,” loops around Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.
It’s a moment 102 years in the making.
“Standing on Their Shoulders: From Vote to Voice,” which took place on Tuesday, International Women’s Day, was the Sisters of Suffrage’s culminating event celebrating the centennial of women earning the right to vote. The group is a nonpartisan coalition of 20 organizations that include the Enrichment Academy, the Women Doctors Club, and the Tri-County Women Veterans.
