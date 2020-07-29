Sisterhood and softball mix in D3 competition

Every few weeks in Ladies Division 3 softball, a single turns into a family affair.
Whenever the Oddballs’ Margaret Salisbury is headed down the first base line against 3Up3Down, the face waiting for her at the bag is her sister’s.
Salisbury, of the Village Mira Mesa, and Judy Clapp, of the Village of Amelia, grew up together and played sports their whole lives but never played together regularly until retiring to The Villages.
Salisbury grew up playing baseball with her brothers and cousins in Mississippi but discovered what would become her lifelong sport when the family migrated north.
