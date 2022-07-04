Sip Happens owner built a business on passion for spirits

Bentley Hale’s interest in all things wine and spirits began while she was working in the restaurant industry.
She started as a host at a restaurant in California when she was 15 and over time worked her way up to bar manager, then general manager, learning about all aspects of running a restaurant.
Hosting staff wine training seminars, creating bar menus and planning dinners and their wine pairings helped Hale discover her passion for wine education.
Today, the Summerfield resident owns Sip Happens Wine School. She formed the business in California in 2017 and brought it to The Villages and surrounding communities when she moved to the area last year.
